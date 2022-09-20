Hispanic Heritage events at Odessa College
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa College is holding multiple events for Hispanic Heritage month. Below are the date, time and location of the different events.
Here’s this year’s events:
Coffee & Community Conversation: “Issues Affecting the Hispanic Community Today”
Date: Thursday, September 29th
Time: 12pm-1pm
Location: Facebook Live
Guest Author: Claudia Villarreal (Si Se Puede…Write?”)
All-In Event
Date: Tuesday, October 6th
Time: 4pm-5pm
Location: Jack Rodgers Auditorium
FAFSA En Español
Date: Thursday, October 4th
Time: 6pm-8pm
Location: Keith Learning Lab- LRC
Hispanic Heritage Month Book Club
Date: Tuesday, October 11th
Time: 6pm-7:30pm
Location: Events Room (LRC)
Free food, giveaways, and more
“Noche de Arte” Odessa College Latinx Art Show
Date: Thursday, October 13th
Time: 6pm-8pm
Location: LRC
All In Event
Free food, activities, giveaways, art show, and more
