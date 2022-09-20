Hispanic Heritage events at Odessa College

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa College is holding multiple events for Hispanic Heritage month. Below are the date, time and location of the different events.

Here’s this year’s events:

Coffee & Community Conversation: “Issues Affecting the Hispanic Community Today”

Date: Thursday, September 29th

Time: 12pm-1pm

Location: Facebook Live

Guest Author: Claudia Villarreal (Si Se Puede…Write?”)

All-In Event

Date: Tuesday, October 6th

Time: 4pm-5pm

Location: Jack Rodgers Auditorium

FAFSA En Español

Date: Thursday, October 4th

Time: 6pm-8pm

Location: Keith Learning Lab- LRC

Hispanic Heritage Month Book Club

Date: Tuesday, October 11th

Time: 6pm-7:30pm

Location: Events Room (LRC)

Free food, giveaways, and more

“Noche de Arte” Odessa College Latinx Art Show

Date: Thursday, October 13th

Time: 6pm-8pm

Location: LRC

All In Event

Free food, activities, giveaways, art show, and more

