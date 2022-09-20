ECISD student arrested for threatening to shoot a teacher

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Today ECISD sent out a statement regarding a Nimitz 8th grader, who was arrested after threatening to shoot a teacher.

The threat came after the teacher stepped between two students who were arguing with each other. The 8th grader, who did not have a weapon, threatened the teacher for stepping between them.

The student now faces a Class A Misdemeanor Exhibition, Use, or Threat of Exhibition or Use of Firearm, and disciplinary action from the school.

ECISD would like to remind everyone that they take all threats very seriously, investigate them fully, and will file charges against those who make such threats.

District leaders are asking for parents’ help, to have crucial conversations with their children, and make sure kids understand that reacting in anger, violence, and making threats against others will lead to serious consequences. Working together, schools and parents can curb this type of behavior.

