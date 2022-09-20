Bond set at $500,000 for man accused of killing 8-year-old boy in drunk driving crash

John Lahti, 41, is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and causing injury...
John Lahti, 41, is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and causing injury while operating a vehicle while intoxicated.(Lincoln County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW/Gray News) – An 8-year-old boy was killed in a drunk driving crash Saturday in Wisconsin, according to officials.

The suspected drunk driver, 41-year-old John Lahti, has been charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and causing injury while operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Lahti’s bond was set at $500,000.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol, Lahti’s pickup truck crossed the centerline while driving south on Highway 17 Saturday evening. It hit another pickup truck head-on.

Wisconsin State Patrol said four people were in the other truck, including the 8-year-old boy who died. The others included a 42-year-old man, a 37-year-old woman, and a 9-year-old girl. Officials said the man and young girl were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but the woman suffered critical injuries.

According to court documents, the boy was seated in the backseat on the passenger’s side at the time of the crash. He was rushed to Aspirus Merrill Hospital where the initial plan was to stabilize him, then airlift him to a specialized pediatric trauma facility. However, he died about an hour after arriving at the hospital.

A preliminary breath test showed Lahti blew a .290 BAC, more than 3.5 times the legal limit for driving. According to court documents, investigators located a liter brandy bottle that was slightly over half full. The cap was unsealed.

After being medically cleared, Lahti was arrested and taken to the Lincoln County Jail. His first court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 20.

Records show Lahti had a previous OWI conviction from 2004.

Copyright 2022 WSAW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water Wonderland Demo
Demolition begins on Water Wonderland
Authorities say a Washburn County man died when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree...
Woman dies, two in serious condition after crash in Martin County
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
Pedestrian crash (gfx)
UPDATE: Victim identified in a fatal pedestrian crash Tuesday evening
(MGN)
DPS investigates fatal crash on I-20 North Service Road

Latest News

Seniors 65 and older who have had Covid-19 may have a substantially higher risk of being...
Study: Senior COVID patients may have increased risk of Alzheimer’s
Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in...
‘Serial’ host: Evidence that freed Syed was long available
5-year-old born with half her heart fights for her life daily
The Springboard Center honors staff on National Addiction Professionals’ Day
The Springboard Center honors staff on National Addiction Professionals’ Day
FILE - Former Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Maury Wills is shown before Game 2 of baseball's NL...
Maury Wills, base-stealing shortstop for Dodgers, dies at 89