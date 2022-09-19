ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Meteorologist Jeff Hill wanted to get out into the field and get an " UP CLOSE " look at how a weather balloon is assembled…and a local meteorologist from the National weather Service gave us a closer look at a balloon..

If you have ever seen one of these in the sky, This is what gives us temperature, pressure, and wind conditions. Earlier, CBS7 went to the National Weather Service and saw “UP CLOSE” a weather balloon.

Unfortunately we missed the launch, but we got a run-through from one of our local meteorologist.

" We inflate the balloon with eight hundred grams of helium and put the parachute up to it and hook a radiosonde up to it and we’ll release it and it will go up into the atmosphere and it’s got a temperature, it’s got a thermometer gauge on it, and it’s got a GPS so it knows where it is. “ said David Hennig, Meteorologist.

The next time you see a weather balloon in the sky, know that it is giving the meteorologist the next forecast.

