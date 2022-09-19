Pecos Police Department investigating shots fired

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Pecos Police Department, on September 18, 2022 at 11:56 a.m. the Pecos Police Department was dispatched to the 1600 Block of W. Washington street in reference to shots being fired at a vehicle which was occupied, as well as a motor vehicle crash that had just happened involving the two vehicles, one of which the shooter was occupying. A suspect who had been identified to law enforcement as Alberto Pastrana fled the scene. Officers arrived at 11:58 a.m. and the suspect was no longer at the scene and an identification of Pastrana and his vehicle were provided to law enforcement.

Officers immediately began to search the area for the suspect/suspect vehicle and at 12:14 p.m. the vehicle was located on the Northside of Pecos traveling Westbound on F. Street. Officers began to pursue the vehicle which traveled towards the 1600 Block of W. Washington, at which time Pastrana fired a weapon several more times at a different vehicle which was occupied, as well as towards an occupied apartment complex.

During this time Pastrana stopped the vehicle where he again discharges the firearm in the direction of the apartment as well as towards officers who were on scene. Pastrana leaves the scene while still being pursued by officers. There is a lengthy pursuit which ends when Pastrana drives his vehicle off the roadway and exits the car. Pastrana was still being pursued by officers who are on foot chasing Pastrana. Pastrana was still armed during this foot pursuit. Pastrana was ultimately taken into custody by law enforcement officers and is being charged with numerous criminal charges.

Investigation is ongoing.

