OPD’s ‘Impact Day’ took place at the American Legion

OPD held their ‘Impact Day’ event at the American Legion in an effort to give thanks to the community for their continuous support of local law enforcement.
On Saturday, OPD held their ‘Impact Day’ event at the American Legion in an effort to give...
On Saturday, OPD held their ‘Impact Day’ event at the American Legion in an effort to give thanks to the community for their continuous support of local law enforcement.(kosa)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Police Department knows how to raise the roof when throwing a community event.

On Saturday, OPD held their ‘Impact Day’ event at the American Legion in an effort to give thanks to the community for their continuous support of local law enforcement.

OPD’s swat team, bomb squad unit, animal control, and many other departments were there to provide crime prevention resources to the public.

Chief Michael Gerke tells CBS7 that the Odessa Police Department is here to support the community throughout the city of Odessa.

Be sure to mark your calendars next time because OPD plans to hold another ‘Impact Day’ event very soon.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water Wonderland Demo
Demolition begins on Water Wonderland
Antonio Martinez Gonzalez,
Fugitive from Midland added to Texas most wanted list
Authorities say a Washburn County man died when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree...
Woman dies, two in serious condition after crash in Martin County
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
Pedestrian crash (gfx)
UPDATE: Victim identified in a fatal pedestrian crash Tuesday evening

Latest News

This is the signature event of the association’s local office, raising funds for research,...
The American Heart Association kicked off their 7th annual Permian Basin Heart walk
Fix West Texas.
Fix West Texas hosted their ‘Pets in need, Pay what you can’ clinic at Sherwood Park
(MGN)
Reeves County Sheriff’s Office assisted with a vehicle pursuit
(MGN)
DPS investigates fatal crash on I-20 North Service Road