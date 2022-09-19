OPD’s ‘Impact Day’ took place at the American Legion

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Police Department knows how to raise the roof when throwing a community event.

On Saturday, OPD held their ‘Impact Day’ event at the American Legion in an effort to give thanks to the community for their continuous support of local law enforcement.

OPD’s swat team, bomb squad unit, animal control, and many other departments were there to provide crime prevention resources to the public.

Chief Michael Gerke tells CBS7 that the Odessa Police Department is here to support the community throughout the city of Odessa.

Be sure to mark your calendars next time because OPD plans to hold another ‘Impact Day’ event very soon.

