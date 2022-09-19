Midland College recognizes Cogdell Scholars

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Thursday, September 8, Midland College recognized 25 students who are attending Midland College or the University of Texas Permian Basin and receiving full scholarship assistance from the Bill Pace Cogdell Scholarship.

All of these President’s and Deans’ List students began their higher education journeys at Midland College. The Cogdell Scholarship awards full tuition, fees and textbook financial assistance to students who have received outreach services through the MC Cogdell Learning Center.

Established in 1992, the Cogdell Learning Center and Bill Pace Cogdell Scholarship were made possible by Bill Pace Cogdell, a local businessman whose wish was to help residents of South and East Midland pursue a college education. Mr. Cogdell has since passed away; however, his legacy continues through the endowed scholarship that is administered by trustees Carol Subia and Dennis Sever.

Midland College awards the scholarship to students as long as they are continuously enrolled at MC. Then, if the student transfers to UTPB immediately after attending Midland College, he/she will be eligible to continue receiving the Bill Pace Cogdell Scholarship while at UTPB.

Several students recognized during the September 8 ceremony said that the scholarship changed their lives by providing them an avenue to higher education and career attainment. At one time Isabel Flores lived in an RV with her young son. She began taking English as a Second Language (ESL) courses at the Cogdell Learning Center, and in 2018 she began pursuing an Associate degree at MC. She then transferred to UTPB.

“At first school was somewhat overwhelming,” Flores said. “However, with the help of staff and teachers at Midland College, I just took one step at a time, and now I’m finishing a bachelor’s degree at UTPB.”

Other students recognized during the ceremony were: Lydia Adewole, Bryan Aguilar, Yesica Campos Andrade, Damariss Carrasco, Alejandra Franco, Evie Gandy, Emma Gladson, Matthew Granado, Louis Juarez, Saul Limas, Frank Muniz, Magaly Ortiz, Mariabelen Jazmin Quintana, Miguel Enrique Ramirez, Lia Janet Ramos, Ellenie Richardson, Coby Saenz, Hilarie Sanchez, Edwin Sigala and Fabby Torres.

