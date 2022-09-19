Midland Animal Services hosting job fair

Animal Services hosting job fair
Animal Services hosting job fair(City of Midland)
By Micah Allen
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland Animal Services is looking for people to fill multiple positions. '

They will be hosting a job fair from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, and then another from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23.

The fair will be held at 1200 N Fairgrounds Rd.

Positions they are looking for include:

  • Animal Services Officer
  • Animal Care Specialist
  • Records Specialist
  • Veterinarian

On-site interviews & offers will be given to qualified candidates.

If you can’t make it to the job fair, apply online at www.midlandtexas.gov

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water Wonderland Demo
Demolition begins on Water Wonderland
Antonio Martinez Gonzalez,
Fugitive from Midland added to Texas most wanted list
Authorities say a Washburn County man died when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree...
Woman dies, two in serious condition after crash in Martin County
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
Pedestrian crash (gfx)
UPDATE: Victim identified in a fatal pedestrian crash Tuesday evening

Latest News

Hilarie Sanchez, Midland College President’s List Scholar (center) with Bill Pace Cogdell...
Midland College recognizes Cogdell Scholars
ECISD, Odessa Police arrest man for early morning break-in
On Saturday, OPD held their ‘Impact Day’ event at the American Legion in an effort to give...
OPD’s ‘Impact Day’ took place at the American Legion
This is the signature event of the association’s local office, raising funds for research,...
The American Heart Association kicked off their 7th annual Permian Basin Heart walk