Midland Animal Services hosting job fair
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland Animal Services is looking for people to fill multiple positions. '
They will be hosting a job fair from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, and then another from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23.
The fair will be held at 1200 N Fairgrounds Rd.
Positions they are looking for include:
- Animal Services Officer
- Animal Care Specialist
- Records Specialist
- Veterinarian
On-site interviews & offers will be given to qualified candidates.
If you can’t make it to the job fair, apply online at www.midlandtexas.gov
Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.