Midland Animal Services hosting job fair

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland Animal Services is looking for people to fill multiple positions. '

They will be hosting a job fair from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, and then another from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23.

The fair will be held at 1200 N Fairgrounds Rd.

Positions they are looking for include:

Animal Services Officer

Animal Care Specialist

Records Specialist

Veterinarian

On-site interviews & offers will be given to qualified candidates.

If you can’t make it to the job fair, apply online at www.midlandtexas.gov

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.