Fix West Texas hosted their ‘Pets in need, Pay what you can’ clinic at Sherwood Park

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Fix West Texas hosted a ‘Pets in need, Pay what you can’ clinic at Sherwood Park in Odessa, Sunday morning.

‘Pets in need, Pay what you can’ is a drive-thru vaccination clinic where people who can’t afford to pay full price for vet services can receive them at a price they can afford.

“That includes dog vaccinations, cat vaccinations, we do microchipping, we have deworming, we have flea and tick treatment, and we can also help schedule for spay and neuter appointments,” said event organizer, Beth Meeks.

Fix West Texas is dedicated to helping people get their pets healthy. Hence, why they host this type of event a few times throughout the year.

“This is a great opportunity for anybody who feels they can’t afford it with high costs of living nowadays, you can come to Fix West Texas and we will take care of it,” said Nelda Chacon, an event organizer.

In addition to vaccinations and microchips, Fix West Texas had a home-to-home adoption program available for people looking to adopt puppies.

If you missed Sunday’s event, Fix West Texas will be hosting another drive-thru clinic in November.

