ECISD, Odessa Police arrest man for early morning break-in

By Micah Allen
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A man has been arrested after trying to break into Burnet Elementary School Monday morning.

According to a release from ECISD, around 6:20 a.m., a man ran to the north entrance of Burnet Elementary School and when he was unable to get in, he kicked out a portion of the glass in the door and ran into the school’s cafeteria. A neighbor witnessed the incident and called 9-1-1; the school custodian also called the police.

Odessa Police Department and ECISD police responded and arrested the man, who claimed he was being chased. ECISD police charged the man with public intoxication, ; criminal trespass; and criminal mischief.

Police do not believe the man was being chased, and the man was removed before students began arriving for school.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water Wonderland Demo
Demolition begins on Water Wonderland
Antonio Martinez Gonzalez,
Fugitive from Midland added to Texas most wanted list
Authorities say a Washburn County man died when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree...
Woman dies, two in serious condition after crash in Martin County
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
Pedestrian crash (gfx)
UPDATE: Victim identified in a fatal pedestrian crash Tuesday evening

Latest News

Hilarie Sanchez, Midland College President’s List Scholar (center) with Bill Pace Cogdell...
Midland College recognizes Cogdell Scholars
Animal Services hosting job fair
Midland Animal Services hosting job fair
On Saturday, OPD held their ‘Impact Day’ event at the American Legion in an effort to give...
OPD’s ‘Impact Day’ took place at the American Legion
This is the signature event of the association’s local office, raising funds for research,...
The American Heart Association kicked off their 7th annual Permian Basin Heart walk