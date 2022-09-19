Detention deputy remotely unlocked cell doors to allow assault of inmate, officials say

Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division released the arrest warrant they used to charge a Charleston County detention deputy.
By Dylan Leatherwood and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - A former detention deputy is facing a charge of misconduct after officials said she remotely unlocked cell doors to enable inmates to assault another inmate in a different cell.

Shannon Burden was fired Thursday by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, WCSC reported. The 38-year-old was charged with misconduct in office.

The sheriff’s office said an inmate reported to staff Tuesday at the Al Cannon Detention Center in Charleston that he had been assaulted by other inmates the previous day.

Burden remotely unlocked cell doors and allowed four inmates to enter his cell and assault him, according to the arrest warrant. The victim was then punched and kicked by the other inmates; when he tried to leave, he was forced back inside, the warrant states.

Investigators with SLED said Burden admitted to intentionally unlocking the cell doors and standing by as the inmates entered the cell. They also say she closed the victim’s cell so that he could not leave and escape the assault.

Burden told agents the victim had upset her earlier in the shift and she wanted the inmates to get him to behave.

She was booked in the Al Cannon Detention Center and posted bond for $10,000.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water Wonderland Demo
Demolition begins on Water Wonderland
Antonio Martinez Gonzalez,
Fugitive from Midland added to Texas most wanted list
Authorities say a Washburn County man died when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree...
Woman dies, two in serious condition after crash in Martin County
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
Pedestrian crash (gfx)
UPDATE: Victim identified in a fatal pedestrian crash Tuesday evening

Latest News

FILE - The defense attorneys asked for the judge to remove herself two days after she scolded...
Judge in Florida school shooter case refuses to step down
There were no immediate reports of damage from the quake that hit at 1:05 p.m. local time,...
Strong earthquake shakes Mexico’s Pacific coast
Missing hiker Rock Stanley
Missing hiker found dead in Nevada
This undated photo provided to The AP shows Mark Frerichs, a U.S. veteran and civilian...
US contractor freed by Taliban in swap for drug trafficker