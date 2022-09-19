ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The American Heart Association kicked off their 7th annual Permian Basin Heart walk over the weekend to celebrate heart and stroke survivors, raise lifesaving funds and encourage physical activity.

This is the signature event of the association’s local office, raising funds for research, advocacy, CPR training and to promote better health.

People that attended the event got the opportunity to receive a free health screening from MCH, learned about information of the heart, and had the chance to groove out on the stage before the walk.

The corporate director of the American Heart Association said she was amazed to see the huge turn out from the community.

If you did not get to participate in the Permian Basin Heart walk this year, don’t worry, the American Heart Association will have this event next year in September.

