By CBS7 Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Reeves County Sheriff’s Office assisted with a vehicle pursuit through west side of town that ended in the Lindsey Addition.

Thanks to the well coordinated efforts of all the Law Enforcement officers involved, the suspect was arrested without further incident, and no one was hurt.

Contrary to false information going on about an active shooter in town, the incident was a vehicle pursuit. Citizens of Reeves County may rest easy.

The suspect is in jail. The lead agency will provide further details later.

Investigation is still ongoing.

