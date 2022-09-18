DPS investigates fatal crash on I-20 North Service Road

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A fatal crash occurred on September 16, 2022 at around 6 a.m. in Midland County.

According to DPS, the investigation revealed that 26-year-old Crissean Niceyea Butler from Midland was traveling eastbound on I-20 North Service Road near mile marker 146.

Butler failed to drive in a single lane and exited the roadway to the south causing the car to roll over.

He later died on the scene due to his injuries.

