A Semi Tractor overturns on I-10 near milepost 163 spilling hazardous cargo on roadway

Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 9:51 AM CDT
CULBERSON COUNTY Texas (KOSA) - According to the Culberson County Sheriff’s Office, a Semi Tractor overturned on Interstate 10 near milepost 163 spilling its hazardous cargo on the roadway. The hazardous material has been identified to be highly explosive.

According to Sheriff Carrillo, traffic was backed up for miles in both directions. Hazmat cleanup crews responded to the location and will further assess the situation. Travelers expected delays at the time of the accident.

