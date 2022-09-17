Priority Impact Day

Priority Impact Day
Priority Impact Day(CBS7/Shelby Crisp)
By Shelby Crisp
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Today Priority Power of Midland teamed up with Keep Midland Beautiful for their first ever Priority Impact Day.

Priority Power employees and their families helped beautify the Midland community. Starting at the Bush Tennis Center they cleaned the east and north ends of Holiday Hill Road.

Senior Energy Analyst for Priority Power, Pam Mancha, said she tries to help the community in whatever way she can.

“We just wanted to help out in the community pick up trash and do whatever we can do.”

Priority Power is an energy advisor that started in Midland but now has offices across Texas.

They recently started Priority Impact, a non-profit formed by Priority Power management.

Director of Energy Structuring, Shelby Maloy, said their mission is to make an impact in the community.

“It’s something we been wanted to do for a long time, and our company has been growing and now we have a greater impact,” Maloy said. “So, I think it’s really special that we have this day now moving forward, every year our entire team and each office can come out and help, it’s really nice to be able to give back to the community.”

Keep Midland Beautiful supplied all the vests, trash bag and trash grabbers.

Employees for Priority Power, Caroline Booth, is all about making a change.

“You know I think it’s easy to kind of sit back and drive past all the trash, drive past things we can help with and change. We’re just trying to get out there and take a step towards fixing things and help out,” Booth said.

The youngest volunteer from the trash pickup, Taelor Worley, is starting to make her impact on the community early.

“It feels pretty good, we’re just helping out here, just helping pick up trash and helping to make it beautiful out here.”

Priority Power would like to thank everyone for coming out, and look forward to their annual Impact Day’s in the coming years.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water Wonderland Demo
Demolition begins on Water Wonderland
Antonio Martinez Gonzalez,
Fugitive from Midland added to Texas most wanted list
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
Authorities say a Washburn County man died when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree...
Woman dies, two in serious condition after crash in Martin County
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee

Latest News

According to our media partners at the Odessa American, The Ector County Health Department...
Ector County Health Department received a suspected and probable case of Monkeypox
Permian Chapter of Credit Unions host their annual golf tournament
Permian Chapter of Credit Unions host their annual golf tournament
The hazardous material has been identified to be highly explosive.
A Semi Tractor overturns on I-10 near milepost 163 spilling hazardous cargo on roadway
Permian Panthers football
HIGHLIGHTS: Harker Heights vs. Permian