MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Today Priority Power of Midland teamed up with Keep Midland Beautiful for their first ever Priority Impact Day.

Priority Power employees and their families helped beautify the Midland community. Starting at the Bush Tennis Center they cleaned the east and north ends of Holiday Hill Road.

Senior Energy Analyst for Priority Power, Pam Mancha, said she tries to help the community in whatever way she can.

“We just wanted to help out in the community pick up trash and do whatever we can do.”

Priority Power is an energy advisor that started in Midland but now has offices across Texas.

They recently started Priority Impact, a non-profit formed by Priority Power management.

Director of Energy Structuring, Shelby Maloy, said their mission is to make an impact in the community.

“It’s something we been wanted to do for a long time, and our company has been growing and now we have a greater impact,” Maloy said. “So, I think it’s really special that we have this day now moving forward, every year our entire team and each office can come out and help, it’s really nice to be able to give back to the community.”

Keep Midland Beautiful supplied all the vests, trash bag and trash grabbers.

Employees for Priority Power, Caroline Booth, is all about making a change.

“You know I think it’s easy to kind of sit back and drive past all the trash, drive past things we can help with and change. We’re just trying to get out there and take a step towards fixing things and help out,” Booth said.

The youngest volunteer from the trash pickup, Taelor Worley, is starting to make her impact on the community early.

“It feels pretty good, we’re just helping out here, just helping pick up trash and helping to make it beautiful out here.”

Priority Power would like to thank everyone for coming out, and look forward to their annual Impact Day’s in the coming years.

