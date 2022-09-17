Permian Chapter of Credit Unions host their annual golf tournament

Permian Chapter of Credit Unions host their annual golf tournament(CBS7/Shelby Crisp)
By Shelby Crisp
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Today the Permian Chapter of Credit Unions hosted their annual golf tournament at Ratliff Ranch Golf Course, benefiting the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at Medical Center Health System.

This is the tournament’s first year back since the start of the pandemic.

All funds raised stay in the Permian Basin, going directly to NICU and pediatric patients and their families.

Vice President on the Permian Chapter of Credit Unions, Genene Deleon, said they’re all about helping the community.

“It feels amazing, we’re a chapter of credit unions and we give back, and that’s part of all of our mission is to provide and give back to the community in all different ways and this is just a fun way that we all get together and collaborate to benefit a charity together,” Deleon said.

This year 23 teams participated, consisting of 92 players.

The Permian Chapter of Credit Unions is grateful for the turn out from the community, and support from all the sponsors who helped make the event possible.

