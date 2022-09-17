Ector County Health Department received a suspected and probable case of Monkeypox

At this time the investigation is ongoing.
According to our media partners at the Odessa American, The Ector County Health Department
According to our media partners at the Odessa American, The Ector County Health Department received a suspected and probable case of Monkeypox on Friday, a press release detailed.
By Eduardo Huijon Jr. and Odessa American
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to our media partners at the Odessa American, The Ector County Health Department received a suspected and probable case of Monkeypox on Friday, a press release detailed.

“Both individuals are isolating and have not been hospitalized. At this time the investigation is ongoing. We are working with our local Health Authority and Department of Health and Human Services. The risk to the public is low.”

Monkeypox can spread through:

- Direct skin-skin contact with rash/lesions. Sexual/intimate contact, including kissing while a person is infected.

- Living in a house and sharing a bed with someone. Sharing towels or unwashed clothing.

- Respiratory secretions through face-to-face interactions (the type that mainly happen when living with someone or caring for someone who has monkeypox).

- Casual conversations, walking by someone with monkeypox in a grocery store, or touching items like doorknobs.

