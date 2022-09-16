West Texas Food Bank explains the health benefits of peanut butter

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The West Texas Food Bank is halfway through Hunger Action Month, and CBS 7 will host a peanut butter drive in support.

Dietitian at the food bank, Kayla White, said peanut butter has several health benefits, and at the food bank they teach people the nutritious values of foods and how to eat healthy and balanced meals.

“We do a lot of nutrition education, where we talk about ways to eat in a way that’s beneficial to our bodies on a budget,” White said. “So, I think Hunger Action Month is a great time to do that, where we are talking about nutrition and ways to include fruits and vegetables in our diet or include proteins like peanut butter that are shelf stable.”

Peanut butter serves as a good source of protein full of macronutrients, which fuels the body with energy.

Every two tablespoons is equivalent to around one ounce of meat, but White said peanut butter also has micronutrients.

“We also have some other nutrients in there like vitamins and minerals, that don’t necessarily give us direct energy, but they do give us things that we need in order to utilize that energy, or function well,” White said.

Donating peanut butter is a good long term and inexpensive protein that can be paired with an apple, celery or a cracker to make sure it’s well balanced.

CEO of the food bank, Libby Campbell, encourages everyone to help out and give at the peanut butter drive.

“We are asking you to please come out and donate peanut butter where you can, support our small businesses in West Texas,” Campbell said. “But also, on the 23rd we’re announcing a big surprise from someone who brought something special to us so please stay tuned from CBS 7 to see this surprise on the 23rd.”

There is one week until the peanut butter drive at CBS 7, which will be next Friday September 23. Jars can be dropped offed at any location around West Texas where there is a white barrel.

Every jar counts towards fighting hunger here in our community.

For more Hunger Action Month events and ways to get involved with the food bank, visit their website here.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.