Texas DPS detained 8 illegal immigrants in Culberson County

8 illegal immigrants were hiding in the brush and all were turned over to Border Patrol.
By Eduardo Huijon Jr.
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CULBERSON COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, earlier this week in Culberson County, DPS Air Operations Division (AOD) was working Operation Lone Star and deployed TFO Jimmy Morris to track a group near Hammer Canyon.

