Sheriff calls man ‘evil’ in animal cruelty case for intentionally starving dogs

Authorities say Joseph Farkas has been arrested for animal cruelty in Florida.
Authorities say Joseph Farkas has been arrested for animal cruelty in Florida.(Brevard County Sheriff's Office)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - A Florida man has been arrested for animal cruelty after investigators say he was intentionally starving his two dogs.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office reports Joseph Farkas is facing two counts of felony animal cruelty and two counts of unlawful confinement.

Authorities said the dogs were emaciated and in a state of paralysis when they arrived at Farkas’ home, and the animals required emergency medical treatment.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said Farkas was intentionally starving the dogs to death, and investigators called what they saw “disturbing.”

Ivey called Farkas “evil” as investigators said he left a sealed bag of dog food in direct view of the two dogs, contributing to their further suffering and torment. Investigators said the bag wasn’t opened for at least a month.

“What kind of sick, demented, and cruel person does that to a helpless animal,” Ivey said.

Farkas reportedly refused to open the door when authorities came to his home to arrest him. Ivey said he tried to drink liquid detergent to avoid going to jail.

“You [Farkas] deserve to be under the jail, but since the law only allows me to put you in it, that’ll have to do,” Ivey said.

The sheriff said the rescued dogs are recovering thanks to their veterinary team and remain out of Farkas’ care.

“We have zero tolerance for crime and zero tolerance for animal cruelty,” Ivey said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antonio Martinez Gonzalez,
Fugitive from Midland added to Texas most wanted list
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
Bowie Middle School student arrested after attacking teacher
Water Wonderland Demo
Demolition begins on Water Wonderland
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee

Latest News

In the escalating feud over migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts opened the gates...
Military base housing Martha's Vineyard migrants
A man, who is part of a group of immigrants that had just arrived, flashes a thumbs up...
Surprise is key part of migrant travel from Texas
Uber says all its services are operational following a data breach.
After serious breach, Uber says services operational
FILE - Arkansas Republican Gubernatorial candidate Sarah Sanders talks to reporters at the...
Sarah Sanders undergoes surgery for thyroid cancer
Tonya Krout, 38, was sentenced to a minimum of 18 years in prison to a maximum of 60 years.
Woman gets 18-60 years in prison for repeated rape of 6-year-old boy, DA says