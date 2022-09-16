Legacy Freshman student stabbed

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Friday morning, a male student went to the nurse’s office at Legacy Freshman with a stab wound. The student was then driven by his parents to the ER where he was treated and released.

According to MISD, the student is believed to have received the injury following a verbal argument with a female student before school started.

The female student has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

MISD asks parents to remind their students that violence is not the answer and has serious consequences.

