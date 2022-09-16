Crane ISD responds to alleged student threat

(KOSA)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CRANE, Texas (KOSA) - Crane ISD released the following statement after a student allegedly made threats Friday.

“It has come to our attention that a student discussed a possible threat with fellow students today during a class at Crane HS. Campus Administration and the Crane Police Department were immediately dispatched; all parties referenced have been interviewed and this incident is being fully investigated. We take any and all references of threat or harm to the students and staff of Crane ISD and our community very seriously. Any findings of credible evidence or validity to this reference will be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

- Hector Limon, Jr.

Principal, Crane HS

Crane ISD says they have extra officer presence Friday and officers will be at the pep rally.

