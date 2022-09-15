Pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Alpine and in critical condition

By Lauren Munt
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Alpine Police Department Facebook page, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the 2400 block of West Highway 90.

When Alpine PD arrived at the scene, they found a man laying unconscious. He was then transported to Big Bend Regional Medical Center in critical condition and then flown to UMC El Paso. The vehicle that struck the pedestrian fled the scene and officers are currently trying to locate it.

The identity of the victim will not be released until the next of kin has been contacted.

We will update this story as we know more.

