Panda Express to donate 20% of sales to Childrens Miracle Network

The money raised will go directly to fund vital treatments, charitable care, and equipment for the Pediatric and NICU units.
Panda Express (PRNewsfoto/Panda Express)
Panda Express (PRNewsfoto/Panda Express)(PRNewswire)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - If you’re looking for weekend dinner plans, Panda Express has you covered with good food and donations to a worthy cause. On Friday, September 16, the Chinese fast food chain in Odessa will donate 20 percent of its sales from the day to the Children’s Miracle Network at Medical Center Health System.

The money raised will go directly to fund vital treatments, charitable care, and equipment for the Pediatric and NICU units.

Customers may contribute by ordering online at PandaExpress.com, through the app and entering 340540 in the fundraiser code box, or in person by showing the flyer on their smartphone.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antonio Martinez Gonzalez,
Fugitive from Midland added to Texas most wanted list
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
Bowie Middle School student arrested after attacking teacher
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
Authorities say a Washburn County man died when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree...
Woman dies, two in serious condition after crash in Martin County

Latest News

Mug shot of David Paul Finnegan
Odessa Man Sentenced to over Three Years in Federal Prison for Bomb Hoax
Water Wonderland Demo
Demolition begins on Water Wonderland
A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.
Ector County street racer receives 20 year sentence
VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: #8 Odessa College takes down Western Texas College