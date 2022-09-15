Panda Express to donate 20% of sales to Childrens Miracle Network

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - If you’re looking for weekend dinner plans, Panda Express has you covered with good food and donations to a worthy cause. On Friday, September 16, the Chinese fast food chain in Odessa will donate 20 percent of its sales from the day to the Children’s Miracle Network at Medical Center Health System.

The money raised will go directly to fund vital treatments, charitable care, and equipment for the Pediatric and NICU units.

Customers may contribute by ordering online at PandaExpress.com, through the app and entering 340540 in the fundraiser code box, or in person by showing the flyer on their smartphone.

