The Odessa YMCA first ever White Out Party is September 16

By Shelby Crisp
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Friday, September 16, the Odessa YMCA is having their first ever white out party, a fundraiser for the Y’s learning centers.

Community Relations Director for Odessa YMCA, Desirea Brito, said this is a fun way for people to give.

“We really believe that this event is just going to be a fun time, to kind of create this fun event that we’re raising money, so we are even open to just donations,” Brito said.

The party will feature dining, a live auction and live music from Groove City

All money raised will go towards more buses for their new pre-k school learning center, which has only been open for two years and is a partnership with ECISD.

The new buses will help the school in a great way, Brito said.

“So many people that I talk to need help. They’re working parents, they’re single moms, they’re grandparents that need that help in getting transportation for their kids,” Brito said. “Making sure that they’re showing up to school getting that education and getting picked up and dropped off, and they’re safe how important is that that the safety of our children depends on this transportation, so I think it’s a great cause, and no donation is too small.”

There isn’t a specific amount they want to raise, but Brito said they would like to at least purchase one bus, which costs $50,000. She said they are also grateful for all the donors and sponsors.

The people who have partnered with us through this event to make this happen, the Marriott, the Black Tulip, these are people who have surrounded us and encouraged us along the way,” Brito said. “So, planning something like this is huge and it takes a lot of hands to help, so I just want to take that time to thank everybody who has supported us.”

The party will be held at the Odessa Marriott, starting at 6 p.m. tomorrow night.

Tickets are no longer available on their website but can be purchased at the door.

For information about ticket pricing and other details about the event, click here.

