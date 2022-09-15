Ector County street racer receives 20 year sentence

A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.(MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - District Attorney Dusty Gallivan’s office reports that Albertico Valenzuela, 21, has received a 20-year sentence for four cases of racing on a highway (causing serious bodily injury or death).

Valenzuela was arrested after a multiple-vehicle crash that left 4 people dead in West Odessa on October 1, 2018. The Texas Department of Public Safety, Odessa Fire/Rescue, and other resources were called to a location on W. 16th St and F.M. 1936, where they found a major crash that was later found to be the result of 2 cars drag racing at speeds over 100 miles per hour.

An Ector County grand jury indicted Valenzuela for the charges on March 18th, 2019, and his trial began on September 12th, 2022.

After the jury was seated Valenzuela pled guilty to the four charges and elected to have the jury assess his punishment. The punishment range, in this case, was 2 years to 20 in prison.

Evidence was then presented in the sentencing phase of the trial, and the jury sentenced Valenzuela to the maximum term of 20 years.

