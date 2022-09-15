The Averi foundation hosts 5k fundraiser

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Quinonez family and the West Texas Gazelles hosted a 5k run to raise money for families dealing with a child who is struggling with cancer.

On August 17th, 2021 the Quinonez family lost their 5-year-old daughter Averi to cancer.

They started the Averi foundation, whose goal is to raise money to help children with cancer and their families financially, and return the support the community gave them during Averi’s fight.

Averi’s father, Avi Quinonez spoke to CBS7 about what the support meant to them and continues to mean for other families in similar situations.

“It keeps you going, because when you have a child with cancer you’re fighting, just like they’re fighting, you’re fighting their battle too. So it’s true what they say about your fight is our fight. I mean that’s really what we were doing with the community helping us out. It kept us going, kept us going to never give up on Averi.”

Over the last two years the West Texas Gazelles, a running group here in Odessa, have been by the Quinonez’s side since the family found out about Averis cancer…

After Averi’s death last year the Gazelles knew they wanted to continue this support to help other families.

Allan Espina co-organizer of the event told CBS7 “We want to make sure that while we’re running we can also think about the community.”

This year, the goal of the Averi foundation is to help nine families in the area who are in similar situations.

So far, the family has raised just over 7,000 dollars tonight.

