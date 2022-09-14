Woman dies, two in serious condition after crash in Martin County

Authorities say a Washburn County man died when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree...
Authorities say a Washburn County man died when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree Friday night.(Pixabay via MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - An El Paso woman is dead after a crash in Martin County Sunday afternoon.

According to a report from DPS, a truck was traveling west on IH 20 when the driver fell asleep while traveling at highway speeds and partially crossed into the center median.

The driver then overcorrected back onto the roadway causing the truck to roll over multiple times.

The driver of the truck and a three-year-old were taken to the hospital and are currently in serious condition.

23-year-old Ashley Hernandez died as a result of injuries from the crash.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
Bowie Middle School student arrested after attacking teacher
Antonio Martinez Gonzalez,
Fugitive from Midland added to Texas most wanted list
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
Badge from Hobbs Police Department.
Hobbs Police Department confirms kidnapping at the Zia Park Hotel and Casino

Latest News

Big Spring man dead after Howard County Crash
VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Midland Legacy blows by Tuscola Jim Ned
Pedestrian involved accident in west Odessa
Two pedestrians taken to the hospital after accident in West Odessa
VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Midland Christian cruises past Immanuel Christian