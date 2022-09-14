Woman dies, two in serious condition after crash in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - An El Paso woman is dead after a crash in Martin County Sunday afternoon.

According to a report from DPS, a truck was traveling west on IH 20 when the driver fell asleep while traveling at highway speeds and partially crossed into the center median.

The driver then overcorrected back onto the roadway causing the truck to roll over multiple times.

The driver of the truck and a three-year-old were taken to the hospital and are currently in serious condition.

23-year-old Ashley Hernandez died as a result of injuries from the crash.

