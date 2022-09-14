VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Midland Christian cruises past Immanuel Christian
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Christian volleyball team defeated El Paso Immanuel Christian in three sets on Tuesday afternoon.
STATS:
- Aces: Carter Saxton 2
- Digs: Ramsey Clark 16, Amara Odukwu 8
- Blocks: Aubree Lundburg 2
- Kills: Camdyn Sears 11, Aubrey Lundburg 7,
- Assists: Haleigh Cook 16, Camdyn Sears 13
Watch the video above for highlights from the game.
