VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Midland Christian cruises past Immanuel Christian

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Christian volleyball team defeated El Paso Immanuel Christian in three sets on Tuesday afternoon.

STATS:

Aces: Carter Saxton 2

Digs: Ramsey Clark 16, Amara Odukwu 8

Blocks: Aubree Lundburg 2

Kills: Camdyn Sears 11, Aubrey Lundburg 7,

Assists: Haleigh Cook 16, Camdyn Sears 13

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

