VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Midland Christian cruises past Immanuel Christian

The Midland Christian volleyball team defeated El Paso Immanuel Christian in three sets on Tuesday afternoon.
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Midland Christian volleyball team defeated El Paso Immanuel Christian in three sets on Tuesday afternoon.

STATS:

  • Aces: Carter Saxton 2
  • Digs: Ramsey Clark 16, Amara Odukwu 8
  • Blocks: Aubree Lundburg 2
  • Kills: Camdyn Sears 11, Aubrey Lundburg 7,
  • Assists: Haleigh Cook 16, Camdyn Sears 13

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

