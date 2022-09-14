Two pedestrians taken to the hospital after accident in West Odessa

Pedestrian involved accident in west Odessa
Pedestrian involved accident in west Odessa(Source: MGN)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Two people were injured in a car-pedestrian crash earlier tonight on 26th and Moss in west Odessa.

Ector county sheriff Mike Griffis tells CBS7 that both were transported with serious injuries after being hit by a car.

An investigation is still underway.

No other details have been released at this time.

We will update this story as we know more.

