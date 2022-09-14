ONCOR contributes $10,000 to Andrews ISD education foundation

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - The Oncor Cares Foundation announced that they are contributing $10,000 to the Andrews ISD Education Foundation to help fund new programs and teaching initiatives to close the learning gap created by the pandemic.

The contribution is one of 21 gifts totaling over $250,000 from the Oncor Cares Foundation to Texas nonprofit organizations. The contributions are focused on groups that help boost the ability to educate students, inform communities and increase access to the internet.

Gus Ortega, West Region Manager Midland, Texas said in a statement, “Oncor has been serving and supporting Texas and the communities where we live and work for more than 100 years, Our new Foundation will help us continue our tradition of helping schools, families and nonprofit groups across the state.”

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.