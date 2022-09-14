Odessan gets invited to the one of the largest food truck events in Michigan

Mi Cocinita food truck gets invited to one of the world's largest food truck events in Michigan.
Mi Cocinita food truck gets invited to one of the world's largest food truck events in Michigan.(CBS7)
By Noe Ortega
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Last month, as a part of small business summer, Mary Kate Hamilton introduced Yvette Hernandez who’s the owner of Mi Cocinita food truck.

She overcame drug addiction to start her own small business.

Now, Hernandez has been invited to Michigan to the worlds largest food truck rally.

Hernandez has been working in the food industry for 8 years.

All while battling drug addiction, her brother’s death and her struggles with depression.

She now has the opportunity to showcase her food at one of the biggest food truck events in the world.

If you want to know where to find Mi Cocinita, click here.

