UPDATE: Victim identified in a fatal pedestrian crash Tuesday evening

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: Investigation showed that Tony Ray Vance, 57 years old of Lubbock, attempted to cross the south service road of Loop 250 on foot and failed to yield right of way to vehicle traffic. Vance suffered fatal injuries as a result of the collision and was pronounced deceased on scene.

Next of kin has been notified.

*********************************************************************************************************************************

Original Story:

On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at approximately 10 PM officers with the Midland Police Department were dispatched to a pedestrian crash located at the 4300 block of W Loop 250 N south service road.

Investigation showed that a male was attempting to cross the south service road of Loop 250 on foot and failed to yield right of way to vehicle traffic.

The male suffered fatal injuries as a result of the collision and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The Midland Police Department has not been able to locate the victim’s next of kin.

