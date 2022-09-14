UPDATE: Victim identified in a fatal pedestrian crash Tuesday evening

The victim has not been identified
Pedestrian crash (gfx)
Pedestrian crash (gfx)(MGN)
By Jay Hendricks
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: Investigation showed that Tony Ray Vance, 57 years old of Lubbock, attempted to cross the south service road of Loop 250 on foot and failed to yield right of way to vehicle traffic. Vance suffered fatal injuries as a result of the collision and was pronounced deceased on scene.

Next of kin has been notified.

*********************************************************************************************************************************

Original Story:

On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at approximately 10 PM officers with the Midland Police Department were dispatched to a pedestrian crash located at the 4300 block of W Loop 250 N south service road.

Investigation showed that a male was attempting to cross the south service road of Loop 250 on foot and failed to yield right of way to vehicle traffic.

The male suffered fatal injuries as a result of the collision and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The Midland Police Department has not been able to locate the victim’s next of kin.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
Bowie Middle School student arrested after attacking teacher
Antonio Martinez Gonzalez,
Fugitive from Midland added to Texas most wanted list
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
Badge from Hobbs Police Department.
Hobbs Police Department confirms kidnapping at the Zia Park Hotel and Casino

Latest News

Mi Cocinita food truck gets invited to one of the world's largest food truck events in Michigan.
Odessan gets invited to the one of the largest food truck events in Michigan
(Source: City of Midland)
Midland 101 returns after hiatus from pandemic
Big Spring man dead after Howard County Crash
Authorities say a Washburn County man died when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree...
Woman dies, two in serious condition after crash in Martin County