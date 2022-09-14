Midland 101 returns after hiatus from pandemic

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -For the first time since the pandemic, Midlander’s can join the City of Midland 101 program.

However, the deadline to apply is approaching.

Midlander’s have until this Friday, September 16, to apply for the program. Midland 1-0-1 is a citizen’s education program, it is seven sessions that meet once a month for seven months. Participants will receive insight directly from city officials about how the city functions on a day-to-day basis.

All seven sessions will be different, discussing new topics and departments each month.

Communications and Marketing manager for the City of Midland, Karisa Danley, said participants can learn a lot from the program.

“They’ll go everywhere from PD and fire, to wastewater the water treatment plant, and even city hall,” Danley said. “So, every department they’ll get an inside look, get to know how the department functions and operates and just really get to know more about their city.”

The first session is Wednesday, October 19, and Danley says this is the perfect opportunity for Midlander’s to learn more about their city.

The sessions are free of charge, but space is limited, so applicants are encouraged to apply before the deadline, September 16th.

Each session will take place from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and lunch is provided.

You can find the application here.

