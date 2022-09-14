Liberty City Rage Room opens newest location in downtown Midland

Their newest rage room in downtown Midland offers a variety of things to break.
By Alexandra Macia
Published: Sep. 13, 2022
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Liberty City Rage Room has officially opened its newest location in downtown Midland.

The rage room is for everyone, even people who think they may not have rage to let loose.

Liberty city rage room offers a variety of things to break ranging from electronics to dish wear and you can do so with your weapon of choice: a baseball bat, sledgehammer or golf clubs.

“A lot of people do come in, especially women, and they’re like oh I don’t know if I want to break that or not and then once they start smashing and breaking things then they’re at it having a good time continuing to break stuff,” said Co-Owner Jason Morrison.

“We had a lady come in the other day and that’s how she felt at first and I’ll tell you what I’d hate to meet her in dark alley.”

Co-owners and brothers Jason and Jared Morrison came up with the idea together.

“We believe that people should be able to liberate themselves and during Covid it was like everybody was constricted so we decided hey man let’s build a place where people can come and liberate themselves and let’s call it Liberty City Rage Room,” said Co-Owner Jared Morrison.

The rage room’s newest location in downtown Midland is open Wednesday through Saturday from 1pm to 10 pm.

“I think they just want to come in and just tear something up, I don’t think it’s about having anger or rage inside of them its more when I was a kid if I was walking down the alley and I seen a bottle in it… that bottles getting busted,” said Jared.

“So I think a lot of people have that willingness to just break stuff.”

They also offer team building, corporate events and parties.

Their team building activities incorporate exercises that educate people on the constitution, liberty, freedom and what it means to be an American; a topic the two brothers are very passionate about.

If you have extra furniture or breakable things you need to get rid of Liberty City takes donations and they have another location in Odessa coming soon.

