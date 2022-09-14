ECISD 5th grader arrested for making a threat at school

ECISD
By Lauren Munt
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - At Ross Elementary, a 5th grader was arrested for threatening to shoot up the school while shaping his hand to form a gun.

ECISD officers confirmed that the student did not have a gun and the staff at students at the elementary school were not in any danger. The 5th grader has been charged with a class A misdemeanor, threat of use of weapons on school grounds or bus, as well as facing disciplinary action according to the ECISD student code of conduct.

ECISD wants to remind parents and children that statements like this are not considered jokes and will always be taken seriously and severe consequences will result from threats such as this one.

