UTPB honor students sworn in as Deputy Voter Registrars

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It was a big day for many UT Permian Basin students as they were sworn in as Deputy Voter Registrars.

The 35 students will now have the privilege of participating in voter outreach in the community, allowing them to register people to vote ahead of the election in November.

Since 2016, students in the honors program have been given the opportunity to become Volunteer Deputy Registrars.

This year they’re all freshman students at UTPB, who all completed the voter registration course and passed the test.

Bilingual Coordinator for the Ector County Elections Office, Amanda Snyder, said there is a need for more voter participation.

“With them being young, that’s what we’re wanting them to do, is trying to get a trend going to where they see that these young adults are out there wanting to get people, so maybe there will be more young adults want to do the same thing,” Snyder said.

Newly sworn in Deputy Voter Registrar, Jacob Loera, said he looks forward to upcoming elections.

“Honestly it feels like we can finally say out our opinion and voice, so I mean I’m looking forward to it to be able to vote for the first time like ever in our lives it’s a big step up its crazy,” Loera said.

Also newly sworn in Deputy Voter Registrar, Leslie Cabello, said she looks forward to exercising her right to vote and encouraging others to vote.

“I mean turning 18 you get the ability to vote and that’s such a huge thing. Being able to have your voice heard being able to make big decisions for your country, for your city, for your people,” Cabello said. “It’s such a privilege that some people don’t have, I’m glad that I’ll be able to exercise that privilege and hopefully get other people to do as well.”

In order to qualify to become a Deputy Voter Registrar, students must be 18 years or older and a resident of Texas.

