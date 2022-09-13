Trial begins for woman accused of killing expectant mother, cutting unborn baby out of her

By Amanda Alvarado and Fred Gamble
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA/Gray News) - The trial is underway in the capital murder trial of a Texas woman accused of killing a pregnant woman and the fetus she allegedly cut out of the woman’s womb, KSLA reports.

Taylor Parker, 29, faces the death penalty if convicted of the October 2020 death of Reagan Hancock, 21, and the kidnapping of the unborn baby, Braxlynn, who was later pronounced dead at an Oklahoma hospital.

On Monday, Parker entered the courtroom to face a jury on the charges.

The day started with Parker pleading not guilty.

In opening statements, attorneys with the prosecution said Parker committed the crimes not because she wanted a baby but because she did not want to lose her boyfriend.

The attorneys also said Hancock was stabbed and cut around 100 times, with a scalpel being used to remove the fetus.

Witnesses said Parker was unable to carry a child after having a hysterectomy. According to witnesses, Parker offered them $100,000 to be surrogates.

The prosecution said Parker ordered from the internet a suit that made her look pregnant, faking pregnancy for nearly 10 months, all while hunting for a victim.

Defense attorneys said this is a complicated case, both factually and emotionally, and asked the jury to be fair.

Officials say it could take a couple of weeks to try this case.

