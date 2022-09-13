Semi takes out powerline in Midland County
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A semi hauling an oil field tank took out a power line on SH 158 south of I-20.
TxDOT says the repair estimate is 8 hours to repair the pole and secure power lines.
Powerlines are across all five lanes.
TxDOT is going to shut down southbound SH 158 just south of I-20.
Midland PD is turning northbound traffic back to County Road 1150 to FM 307.
