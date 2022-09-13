Semi takes out powerline in Midland County

traffic alert(MGN)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A semi hauling an oil field tank took out a power line on SH 158 south of I-20.

TxDOT says the repair estimate is 8 hours to repair the pole and secure power lines.

Powerlines are across all five lanes.

TxDOT is going to shut down southbound SH 158 just south of I-20.

Midland PD is turning northbound traffic back to County Road 1150 to FM 307.

