Semi takes out powerline in Midland County

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A semi hauling an oil field tank took out a power line on SH 158 south of I-20.

TxDOT says the repair estimate is 8 hours to repair the pole and secure power lines.

Powerlines are across all five lanes.

TxDOT is going to shut down southbound SH 158 just south of I-20.

Midland PD is turning northbound traffic back to County Road 1150 to FM 307.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.