Pedestrian hit by semi in Reeves County

Pedestrian hit it crash in Reeves County(MGN)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - TxDOT is reporting a Pedestrian was hit by a semi on US 285 about 5 miles south of SH 302.

Traffic on US 285 in both directions is being rerouted. Southbound traffic is being rerouted through SH 302. Northbound traffic is being rerouted through CR 424.

Expect delays and avoid area.

At this time the identity of the pedestrian has not been released.

