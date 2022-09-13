One Accord for Kids hosting Foster and Adopt Q&A

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - One Accord for kids will be hosting a Foster Q and A and other resources available to the community on Tuesday.

According to One Accord for Kids, the Permian Basin is ranked highest in the state for kids placed outside of our region.

If you are interested in fostering or those who are just curious about the adoption process can get their answers to any questions they may have. One Accord for Kids will host a Foster and Adopt Q&A at Mid-Cities tonight that is free and open to the public. Children in foster care are waiting for loving families to foster, adopt, and advocate for them.

This is an opportunity for families to learn more about fostering and adoption.

The purpose of the event is to help educate interested parties about foster care and adoption in the Permian Basin.

What: Foster and Adopt Q&A

Who: Organized by Get Involved Permian Basin, hosted by One Accord for Kids.

When: Tuesday, September 13th at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Mid Cities - 8700 TX-191, Midland, TX 79707

About: Link to Facebook Event

https://www.facebook.com/events/423818246472674?ref=newsfeed

About the foster care situation in the Permian Basin: The state of the foster care system in Texas is in dire need of help. Statistics show that the West Texas region, which includes the Permian Basin, desperately needs more foster families.

Sixty percent of foster kids are placed outside of the West Texas Region. While almost 83 percent of kids are placed outside their home county, making it the 2nd highest in the state of kids placed outside of their home.

To help remedy that situation, about 187 additional beds are needed in the West Texas region for foster kids.

