Midland County Commissioner’s Court approves 4% pay raise for all departments

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland County Commissioners Court approved a 4% pay raise across all departments that will instead replace the stipend county employees were set to receive.

“Other department heads and elected officials wanted to come back in because we did what we did with the Sheriff’s Department,” said Midland County Judge Terry Johnson.

“That opened the door for everybody else to want to be equal and I appreciate that sentiment but I had reason for targeting the Sheriff’s Department this year, next year we can look at other areas. But we need to do all we can to get jailers and people on the street keeping us safe.”

About two weeks ago the court approved pay raises of up to 15% within the Sheriff’s Department. Because of this, multiple other departments within the county showed up to the Commissioners Court today to ask for raises within their own departments.

“For us to do what everybody’s asking in here I’ve got to go to the taxpayers and ask them for a rate increase, there’s a small percent we can go up without asking but its very minute its three percent and it only equals about 1 million dollars on the property values,” said Johnson.

The multiple requests led to a motion by the court to approve the pay raise across all departments without a stipend. But, this decision does not change the pay increases the Sheriff’s office received two weeks ago.

Johnson doesn’t think the 4% raise should affect the budget too much.

“We’ve done a lot of hard work I really hope the citizens of midland county across the county and city understand that we worked hard and I think we’ve done a good job for the tax payers I really do,” said Johnson.

During the meeting departments asking for a raise spoke of having open positions that were hard to fill and noncompetitive salaries. Johnson says his response to that is now they’ve got a raise too.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.