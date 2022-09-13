Local apartment association hosts annual golf tournament

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Permian Basin Apartment Association had its yearly golf tournament fundraiser to benefit the West Texas Food Bank.

This morning, teams gathered to face off against each other.

Fourteen teams signed up to compete at the tournament to benefit the West Texas Food Bank.

Teams played the course, but also took shots at different hole in one contests.

One was to get four hole-in-ones, while another one was to get a hole in one to win $10,000.

This is the second year money earned was donated to the West Texas Food Bank.

“And then we did also raise money for our West Texas Food Bank in the amount of $7,025 dollars today we will be gifting that to them today,” said Michelle Robinson, Secretary Treasurer of the PBAA.

Program Director for the West Texas Food Bank, Brent Oden, says the community has been extremely supportive toward them.

And that it’s events like this that make them feel proud to serve the Permian Basin.

“We are really blessed, at the food bank, to have this community. and we got the call from the Permian Basin Apartment Association just saying that they were going to do this golf tournament and then give us the proceeds. We were just ecstatic,” said Oden.

Oden says the money they received goes right back into the community.

Whether it’s through paying for them to get food, to pay their workers who serve people, or to pay for fuel so their trucks can deliver food..

Oden says this came at the right time since it is hunger action month.

“People in our community we’re hungry, we just don’t realize it. Our neighbor, it can be our kids teacher, it can be the kids at school, we’re not really aware who’s needing food in our community,” said Oden.

West Texans signed up in groups of four players for $500, but there was also options for individuals to participate without a team.

The prizes can range from a trophy to an Amazon Echo Home pad and this years donation was the most that they’ve been able to donate to the West Texas Food Bank.

