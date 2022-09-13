Downtown Odessa hosting Art Tour

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Downtown Odessa, Inc. is partnering with Odessa Arts to bring the second Downtown Art Tour.

Join Downtown Odessa, Inc. and Odessa Arts Friday, October 28th as they celebrate the history and culture of Dios de los Muertos on a guided walking tour stopping at five local businesses downtown. Participants will decorate sugar skulls, sample salsa recipes, watch Mariachi perform and do many other unique activities.

The Art Tour will make five stops at locations including The Ector Theatre, Copper Key Gift & Realty, Side Bar & Grill, Torchy’s Tacos, and The Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center.

Tours will start at 6:00 p.m. and are limited to 100 tickets.

Get your tickets and order t-shirts by visiting our website at www.downtownodessatx.com.

Participants must be 21 or older with valid ID to participate in the event, and non-alcoholic beverages are available at all beverage stops.

More information can be found at downtownodessatx.com

