Tickets on sale for Big Brothers Big Sisters Wildcatters fundraiser

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Individual tickets to Wildcatters, a fundraiser supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters in the Permian Basin, are now on sale through the organization’s website here.

The event is set for Oct.8 at the Rolling 7s Ranch Event Center and will offer performances by The Electric Gypsies and headliner Eli Young Band.

Tickets are $100 each and include complimentary beer and wine, as well as the concert.

The evening is a casual boots and jeans event with gourmet s’mores by the campfire; ranch-style midway games, such as Wine, Whiskey & Whatever Ring Toss; the opportunity to bid on trips from AmFund and a silent auction.

“We’re really excited to have these two great bands performing at Wildcatters,” said Executive Director Kay Crites. “The Electric Gypsies are incredibly popular in the Permian Basin, having performed at a number of local events over the past years, and our headlining act – Eli Young Band – has sold out venues from coast to coast.”

All monies from Wildcatters will stay in the Permian Basin to help more children succeed through mentoring, noted Crites.

“Our one-to-one mentoring relationships support the critical social and emotional development needed to build resilience and promote the mental health and wellbeing of children in Midland and Odessa,” said Crites. “Children who grow up with mentors in their lives are more likely to continue their education and avoid risky behaviors.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters provides mentors for children in Midland and Ector counties and strives to ensure that all children achieve their full potential by matching them with caring mentors.

For more information about enrolling a child or volunteering as a mentor, call (432) 687-0195 or go here

