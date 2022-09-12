Miss Cayce’s Wonderland hosts holiday reveal

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The holidays are just around the corner and one very well-known store in West Texas just revealed what they have in store this season.

For the past 38 years, Miss Cayce’s Wonderland has opened its doors to the public and has invited everyone to experience the magic of the holiday season.

Miss Cayce’s Wonderland displayed holiday decorations for Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.

Guests that attended the reveal, got to enjoy free warm cookies and refreshments during their shopping experience.

The co-owner of Miss Cayce’s Wonderland, Katy Harrison, expressed how glad she is to get to serve the public.

”We are at Miss Cayce’s wonderland and as you can see, it is quite a wonderland. We just really want to provide a shopping experience or retail experience for people,” Harrison said.

If you could not attend the reveal don’t worry, you can stop by anytime.

For more information about Miss Cayce’s Wonderland store in Midland, you can go here.

