MCH family health clinic to host party in the parking lot

The event will take place Tuesday, September 13, from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Medical Center Hospital
Medical Center Hospital(Joshua Skinner / KOSA)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The MCH Family Health Clinic will be hosting “Party in the Parking Lot” on Tuesday, September 13, from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

The party will include FREE blood pressure checks and glucose screenings, which are offered for free EVERY Tuesday at the W. University location (6030 W. University Blvd.)

No appointments are necessary. In addition to the free blood pressure checks and glucose screenings, there will be music, food trucks, and giveaways.

The MCH Family Health Clinic offers financial help, including a sliding scale family assistance plan, prescription assistance plan, and discounted copays to help patients get the care they need.

