Former NFL star making his way to Andrews October 19th

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - On October 19th the Mustang Bowl will be packed with West Texans coming to listen to two-time National Champion, Heisman Trophy winner, author, and speaker, Tim Tebow.

Throughout his athletic career, Tim Tebow has been outspoken about his religion and never steered away from what he believes in.

That’s part of the reason why the nonprofit organization Fellowship of Christan Athletes has decided to bring Tebow to Andrews on October 19th to speak in front of thousands of West Texans.

“Everyone knows Tim Tebow, everyone knows that he shares the gospel and he’s just so excited and passionate about sports but he’s also passionate about Jesus Christ” Ricky Galvan, Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

After the news broke that Tim Tebow would be making his way to Andrews there was some backlash about where the county was getting the 60,000 dollars to have Tebow come and speak. We met with commissioner Jeneane Andergreg who said the money did not come from taxpayer dollars.

“The Waste Control specialist. Part of the law says that they have to give us 5% of their income and so with that money, it came to the county, the county is responsible for spending it, we have a committee made up of the different taxing entities that decide how the money is going to be spent” Jeneane Andergregg, County Commissioners of P3.

After FCA learned about this funding Galvan knew right away this was a great opportunity for them to bring in a big-time name for all West Texans to see.

“It was just so fortunate that the county had this legacy fund through WCS where it provides money for public events or public things that happen. And so, we drew up something and wrote a letter up for that particular thing because we knew that this was a public event, and this is money that can be used to benefit our community to hear Tim Tebow” Galvin

“This town has been hit with multiple tragedies over the past few years and after every tragedy, you see how the town and surrounding towns have come together in unity. It’s that unity that we look forward to seeing” Gavin Ortiz, Fellowship of Christian Athletes

This event will be free to the public and will start at 7 pm on October 19th.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.