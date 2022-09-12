Crunch Fitness holds 9/11 remembrance climb

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Crunch Fitness held its annual 9/11 Remembrance Climb on sunday.

Every year local firefighters dress in full turnout gear and use the step master at Crunch to honor the first responders who lost their lives on September 11th.

Members of the community were also welcome to join in this challenge.

“It’s really cool actually,” Kimberly Lujan, front desk manager at Crunch Fitness, said. “You do 2,071 steps which equals 110 flights that the firefighters did climb on the Twin Towers on 9/11. "

Participants received a free one-week membership to Crunch Fitness and the opportunity to win a special prize.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.